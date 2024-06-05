Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 20,541 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.23. 1,607,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,472. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.35.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.