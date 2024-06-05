Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 413.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,179. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.