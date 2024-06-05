Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 222.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. 5,338,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

