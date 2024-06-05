Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $11.24 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.