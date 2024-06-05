Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

