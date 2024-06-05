Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Waste Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 431,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.90. 2,069,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

