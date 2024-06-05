Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $21,571,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.29. The stock had a trading volume of 141,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.64. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

