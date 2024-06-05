Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head to Head Review

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -15.33% 14.75% 5.01% Treasure Global -22.04% -573.71% -155.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envestnet and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Treasure Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.25 billion 2.88 -$238.72 million ($3.56) -18.31 Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.63 -$11.73 million ($4.49) -0.88

Treasure Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treasure Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Envestnet beats Treasure Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Workplace Solutions which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; Envestnet | PMC that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services; and Envestnet | Billing Solutions which provides revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, analytics, and digital experiences platform that provides clients and their account holders with data connectivity via open APIs, data enrichment, AI-based analytics, and digital experiences. It serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, financial technology innovators, financial advisory firms, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

