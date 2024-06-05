Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRVN

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.