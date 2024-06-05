TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

