Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,430,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,829,878 shares.The stock last traded at $50.82 and had previously closed at $50.16.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

