UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,746,030.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.23. 64,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,362,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $19,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in UniFirst by 1,555.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.