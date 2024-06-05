Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,690. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.13 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.