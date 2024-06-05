uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. uniQure has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

