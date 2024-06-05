United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 168,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 136,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

United Health Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Featured Stories

