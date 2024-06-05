United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 3.2%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.57. Approximately 114,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 290,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

