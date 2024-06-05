Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Urbanfund Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$43.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77.

Get Urbanfund alerts:

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

