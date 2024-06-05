VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.91. 595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.07% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

