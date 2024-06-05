VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 1,934,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,997. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

