VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173,731 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 102,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 1,034,541 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

