VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter.

OIH traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.74. 395,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,412. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

