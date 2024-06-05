Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. 1,798,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
