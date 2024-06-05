Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.41

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $318.41 and last traded at $318.17, with a volume of 41968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.