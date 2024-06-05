Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,258. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.70. The company has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

