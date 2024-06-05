Venom (VENOM) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Venom has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Venom has a market cap of $325.48 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.18397543 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,483,401.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

