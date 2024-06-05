Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $348.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

