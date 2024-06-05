Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.16 and last traded at $95.73. Approximately 3,306,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,129,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

