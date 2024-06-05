Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Viasat stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 321,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Viasat has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

