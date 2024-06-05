VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,048 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of VICI Properties worth $192,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.