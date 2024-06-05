Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.30. 840,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,026,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,889,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,817,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 28,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,566,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

