Vineet Khurana Sells 30,430 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.4 %

KD traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,963. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after acquiring an additional 844,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,873,000 after acquiring an additional 190,062 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after acquiring an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

