Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $12.18. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 667,164 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock worth $777,197. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 257.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 228,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

