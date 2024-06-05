Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Down 0.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.93. 134,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 52,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $156,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

