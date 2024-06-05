Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

