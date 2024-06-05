Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

NIE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.