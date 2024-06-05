Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 837,987 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

VMC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.09. 427,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.