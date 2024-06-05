Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 15,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Waldencast Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

