Waterfall Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper makes up about 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.53% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 24,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. On average, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPAY

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.