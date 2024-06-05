Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $239,735,000 after acquiring an additional 276,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Best Buy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 277,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $193,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

