Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 265,610 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 0.2% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

