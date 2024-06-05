WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 14,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,606,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

WeWork Stock Down 23.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WeWork stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of WeWork worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

