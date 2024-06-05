Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Trading Up 2.9%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 7,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.