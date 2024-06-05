WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $28,250.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00119974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008483 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.