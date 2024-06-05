Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

