William Blair Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.75. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

