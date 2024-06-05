WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 587,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,083,310 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.14.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $209,682,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 85.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,980 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,743,000 after buying an additional 621,546 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.