WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.45. Approximately 13,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $334.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

