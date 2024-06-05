Wrapped HBAR Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $28.77 million and $584,962.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,524,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,222,710.5236438 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.1024485 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

