X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Down 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.63. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.
About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
