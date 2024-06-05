X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading 0.4% Higher

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.11. 10,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.21% of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

